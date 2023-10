LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

Congressman Jodey Arrington spoke to us about the debacle that resulted from electing a new Speaker of the House.

Also, the Texas House of Representatives passed three bills focused on border security. South Plains College Professor Drew Landry gave us a breakdown of what these bills cover.

Segment 1: Interview with Lubbock Police Chief Rushin

Segment 2: Interview with Jodey Arrington

Segment 3: Interview with SPC professor Drew Landry