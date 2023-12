LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

The fourth special session has ended, and one item is complete. Here’s what’s coming next.

Lubbock Independent School District’s police chief, Ray Mendoza, gave us a breakdown of the district’s new security measures.

Ryan Zink, a former Texas Tech student, was convicted for his role in the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Also, Adam Hernandez officially announced his run for mayor in 2024.

Segment 1: Interview with Charles Perry

Segment 2: Interview with Drew Landry

Segment 3: School Safety