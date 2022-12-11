LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the Texas’ 88th Legislative Session. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined us to discuss the priorities lawmakers must address during this session in Austin. Increasing the reliability of the Texas power grid and creating a standard for ERCOT is still one of the paramount items for lawmakers in Austin.

U.S. Rep. Joey Arrington (R-TX19) is leading a delegation of Texas Republicans in Congress in their declaration of a commitment to the U.S.-Mexico border. Their call to action is to tell the Biden administration not to mess with Texas. The 118th United States Congress convenes on January 3, 2023.

State Representative Dustin Burrows recently discussed the Uvalde investigation with members of the Lubbock community. He also discussed what our local schools can learn from the tragedy.

