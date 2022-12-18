LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.

As we approach the end of 2022, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne joined us to discuss the future for the City of Lubbock and industry here on the South Plains. Mr. Payne shared what he wants the state to see in the Hub City and what he wants to see in the upcoming Texas Legislative Session.

Meanwhile, El Paso and Texas are preparing for a new surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne

Segment 2: Continued Interview with Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne

Segment 3: El Paso, Texas and the U.S. prepare for new surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border