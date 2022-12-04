LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We’re just a little over a month away from the next Texas Legislative Session and Lubbock is sending a new face to House of Representatives in Austin. Incoming Representative Carl Tepper (R–HD84) was down in Austin this past week for freshman orientation. We’ll catch up with him about how he’s planning to get to work for the South Plains.

Texas is blessed or maybe cursed with a $27 billion budget surplus heading into the next legislative session. Everyone wants a slice, which could set state leaders up for an embarrassment of riches. The publisher of the Quorum Report, Harvey Kronberg, helps us make sense of it all.

More lawsuits have been filled following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde against law enforcement, gun makers and gun sellers. Our Austin Bureau reporter Jala Washington reports on their chances of success.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

Segment 1: Interview with incoming Lubbock State Representative Carl Tepper (R — HD84)

Segment 2: Interview with the Quorum Report’s Harvey Kronberg

Segment 3: More lawsuits filed in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy. Will they succeed?

Segment 4: A special message from Talking Points anchor Ryan Chandler about upcoming changes on the broadcast