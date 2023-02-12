LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Governor Greg Abbott’s office is joining the push against race-conscious policies. Lubbock State Rep. Carl Tepper has introduced legislation to ban Texas universities from funding Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Offices

Lubbock County property taxes were due back on February 1. We spoke with the Lubbock County Appraisal District’s Tim Radloff.



It’s also now income tax season. A lot has changed in the past year. We’ll talk to experts about what you can expect, and why refunds may look a little smaller this year compared to the last few years.

Texas legislative committee appointments were finalized this past week. Our local lawmakers learned their roles this session with interests all over the map.

Also, we’ll have a recap of President Biden’s recent State of The Union Address and the Republican Response from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

