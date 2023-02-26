LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott set seven priorities for this legislative session during his State of the State Address. One of them is school security. One of our local state representatives is working diligently to pen the legislation that will take care of that matter. District 83 State Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) tell us what we can expected and when from lawmakers in Austin.

A few key issues were left off Governor Abbott’s priorities list. We’ll talk to District 28 State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) about what’s missing and what his list includes this session.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with State Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock)

Segment 2: Interview with State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock)

Segment 3: Billion dollar endowments for Texas Tech University & the University of Houston