LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Diversity in college is the subject of a new bill filed by local State Rep. Carl Tepper in Austin. Tepper says parents are sick of indoctrination on state school campuses, so he aims to change that this legislative sesson. Mr. Tepper joined us on this week’s broadcast.

Meanwhile, local State Rep. Dustin Burrows is proposing a new study that would examine any misrepresentation of the effectiveness or danger of the COVID 19 vaccine. Burrows says Texas and not the federal government should handle this matter.

The icy weather this past week in Texas delayed work on key legislation in Austin.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with State Rep. Carl Tepper

Segment 2: Interview with State Rep. Dustin Burrows

Segment 3: Icy Weather Delays Key Legislation in Austin