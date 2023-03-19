LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

Game rooms in Lubbock County were a topic of discussion at last week’s County Commissioner Court just hours before things took a violent turn. KAMC’s Jen Phillips spoke with a County Commissioner, who wants more regulation and the Lubbock County Sherriff who is charged with enforcing any new rules that pass.

A federal judge in Amarillo has gained national attention as a lawsuit to take the so-called abortion pill off shelves continues. What’s decided in a court room hundreds of miles away from Lubbock could affect every women in the country.

In 2022, upset parents reached out to EverythingLubbock.com to describe the racism they say their children experienced at Lubbock-Cooper ISD, more specifically Laura Bush Middle School. The situation captured the attention of state lawmakers and now a new bill in the Texas legislature aims to address allegations of racist bullying in the state.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interviews with County Commissioner Jason Corley and Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe about game room regulations

Segment 2: Recap on local, state, and national headlines from the week

Segment 3: Texas legislation that addresses alleged racist bullying in the state