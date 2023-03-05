LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne recently delivered the 41st Annual and his inaugural State of the City Address where he discussed the challenges our city faces going forward and what we’ve already overcome. We caught up with Mayor Payne following his address at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders took to Austin this past week with lots of “Guns Up” at the state capitol. Texas Tech University is celebrating 100 years by showing state lawmakers what the school does for its student body and for the Lone Star State.

Speaking of lawmakers in Austin, there are two different proposals emerging this legislative session to cut your property taxes. The Texas House of Representative and the Texas Senate, however, are butting heads over which idea is best for the state. Their fight could have a big impact on your future tax bill.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne

Segment 2: Interview with the Texas Tech Alumni Association’s Jim Douglass

Segment 3: Lawmakers Present Two Proposals in Austin to Lower Texas Property Taxes.