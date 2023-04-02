LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.
This week former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. This comes after years of investigations into his personal, political, and business dealings.
A vote was scheduled for the Matt Dawson Act in the state house. We take a closer look and what the bill does for Texas first responders. Also, we are halfway through the legislative session and it’s time we did a check up to see how successful lawmakers have been at addressing Governor Abbott’s seven emergency items. This week it’s school security.