LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

On this week’s broadcast, we discuss mental health here on the South Plains. A local family is sharing their struggle to help a loved one with mental health issues. They are attempting to keep him from slipping through the cracks. The family is making plea to lawmakers for help.

Meanwhile, students across the South Plains and Texas have returned to class. Downstate, however, the healing continues following the massacre in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School back in May. School districts across the state and here on the South Plains are starting the new school year with safety as their paramount priority.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Local family shares their story about mental health

Segment 2: Interview with Hockley County Justice of the Peace Derek Lawless and StarCare Specialty Health System

Segment 3: Interview with Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant concerning school safety in the new school year.