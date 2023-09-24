LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on all articles of impeachment. What does this mean for the Lone Star state? A local senator breaks it down for us.

Also, former Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell has officially wrapped up his tenure and a new interim police chief was named. The US Senate recently named TTU graduate and US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown as the country’s top military officer.

Segment 1: Interview with Lt. Dan Patrick

Segment 2: Interview with Senator Charles Perry

Segement 3: General Charles B. Brown