LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Juvenile crime has been the focus of a lot of attention recently in the Lubbock City Council as councilmembers voted on a new budget. Is juvenile crime spiking in the Hub City? What can the tax dollars just allocated to the Lubbock Police Department do to help? We’ll discuss the matter with Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department

We’ll also get some insight on the juvenile crime issue from Lubbock City Councilmember District 6 Latrelle Joy. Joy will also recap some the recent business that took place in the council chambers, including the vote on a new budget and setting a tax rate.

The road to the November election is getting shorter and shorter. We’ll discuss voter registration here in Texas. How do you register to vote? How long do you have to register? We answer those questions.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department

Segment 2: Interview with Lubbock City Councilmember District 6 Latrelle Joy

Segment 3: A recap of the past week’s political news and a look at voter registration in Texas