LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Cotton, cannabis and controversy are all defining issues in one of the most consequential races in Texas. Incumbent Sid Miller (R) is facing challenger Susan Hays (D) in the race for Texas Agricultural Commissioner. On this week’s broadcast, we spoke with both candidates.

Civil Rights Lawyer Rochelle Garza (D) is running to replace incumbent Ken Paxton (R) for Texas Attorney General. The race for attorney general could be the closest race of them all. Garza joined us on the broadcast this week to argue her case.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

Segment 1: Interview with incumbent Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller (R)

Segment 2: Interview with Susan Hays (D), candidate for Texas Agricultural Commissioner

Segment 3: Interview with Rochelle Garza (D), candidate for Texas Attorney General