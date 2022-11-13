LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

It was a great week for the Lubbock City Council and other local leaders securing re-election and the future of fixing Lubbock’s streets and roadways. The 2022 midterm elections also left a few surprises. We’ll dive deep into what the results mean or you.

So much of the election coverage is about the numbers and not the issues. It’s now time for Texas to turn toward solving those issues. The Texas Tribune is coming to Lubbock soon to discuss which issues are the most important for rural West Texas. We’ll hear about “The Future of Rural Texas” with the Texas Tribune’s founder and the authoritative source on all things Texas.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: A recap of the 2022 midterm election results

Segment 2: Interview with The Texas Tribune’s Evan Smith

Segment 3: Control of Congress in the balance following the 2022 midterm elections