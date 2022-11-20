LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

It’s time to move from campaigning to governing in Austin. Lawmakers are about to return to the Texas capitol, and they’re already filing bills. We’ll sit down with State Senator Charles Perry to get an inside look at the upcoming 88th Legislative Session.

Lawmakers will face a challenging future for rural Texas. Out state’s economic heart faces unequal access to education, health care, internet and employment. Many rural leaders recently met in Lubbock to face those problems head on. We’ll sit down with some of our region’s top reports to discuss the problem and solutions.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with State Senator Charles Perry

Segment 2: Interview with The Texas Tribune’s Jayme Lozano and Texas Tech Public Media’s Sarah self-Walbrick

Segment 3: A glimpse at some of the new laws Texas lawmakers hope to pass in the upcoming legislative session