LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Election Day is just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8. One measure on the ballot this election cycle is the future of Lubbock’s roads and streets. We’ll discuss the details of this year’s road bond with Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. A similar measured failed at the ballot box roughly one year ago.

The Texas Railroad Commission actually has nothing to do with railroads. However, it has everything to do with the Texas oil and gas industry. Chairman Wayne Christian joins us to talk about his re-election campaign and the future of Texas energy.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson

Segment 2: Interview with Chairman Wayne Christian of the Texas Railroad Commission

Segment 3: Texas is breaking its own law concerning one aspect of women’s health