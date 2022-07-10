LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

As Texas leaders gather with pro-life groups to plan the next steps after Roe v Wade, our neighbors to the west in New Mexico are ramping up to continue providing abortions to Texans. We’ll hear from Texas District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington and American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico’s Ellie Rushworth about the fight ahead.

A number of Texans say our state is on the wrong track as all eyes are on the upcoming November election. We’ll delve into what the latest polling from the Texas Politics Project means for governor’s race and the future of the Lone Star State.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

