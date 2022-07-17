LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

What does a state without abortion access look like? We’ll talk to Lubbock’s congressman about his plans to make Texas’ abortion ban the law of the land. Local activists join us as well to share their new priorities to care for new mothers.

After 54 days of conflict and confusion about what went tragically wrong in Uvalde, Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows is unveiling the facts he has found leading the investigation in the Texas House of Representatives. He says the way those facts have unfolded has done a disservice to a community demanding the truth.



Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Ryan’s guests this week are Terisa Clark with Project Destiny and U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX19)

