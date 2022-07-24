LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

We now have answers about what happened on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The Texas House of Representatives committee’s investigative report was released last Sunday. On this week’s broadcast, our Ryan Chandler talks one-on-one with the chairman of the committee, Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows. What went wrong that day, and what’s next for all school students across Texas?

Meanwhile in Uvalde, even after Rep. Burrows released the report, we continue to get a new insights. Bodycam footage of the responding officers inside the hallways of Robb Elementary School that day show a unique look at the dysfunction inside the school.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

Segment 1 – One-on-one interview with State Representative Dustin Burrows following the release of the Texas House’s Uvalde report

Segment 2 – Continued one-on-one interview with State Representative Dustin Burrows following the release of the Texas House’s Uvalde report

Segment 3 – Bodycam video released from officers responding to shooting at Robb Elementary School