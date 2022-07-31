LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

“A Drive For Texas,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign tour, recently visited Snyder, Lubbock, Muleshoe and many other communities across West Texas. Talking Points anchor Ryan Chandler road shotgun with O’Rourke for a candid one-on-one conversation about his campaign and efforts to win over “deep red” West Texas.

Meanwhile, with the new school year just a few week away, many Texas school districts are scrambling to fill hundreds of open positions. Many teachers across the Lone Star State have left saying they’re burnt out and fed up. We’ll hear from local administrators and teacher advocates here in the South Plains region about the simple solution to a complex problem.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: One-on-one interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke during his “A Drive for Texas” campaign tour

Segment 2: Local school districts work to fill teaching vacancies just weeks before the 2022-2023 school year begins

Segment 3: Boosting semiconductor production may be a huge windfall for Texas