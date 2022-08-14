LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Most area school students head back to class later this week. The summer break brought few solutions, however, to the policy problems facing Texas schools. From the statewide teacher shortage to student safety, we’ll sit down with Lubbock Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo.

The City of Lubbock is bringing a $200 million bond to the ballot this November to fix the Hub City’s streets and roadways. A similar measure was rejected last fall by Lubbock’s voters. We’ll discuss the new bond proposal with Lubbock City Councilmember District 4 Steve Massengale.

County voters approved a new Lubbock County Expo Center back during the 2018 election. As of August 2022, the $200 million project is still just a dirt field. Lubbock County Expo Center leaders are pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation costs for the continued delays.



Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

