LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The top legislator in Texas is the lieutenant governor. Democrat Mike Collier is just inches away from incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the latest polling. Collier is hoping to sway West Texans voters with a new advertisement campaign in our neighborhood. He’ll join us on this week’s broadcast to talk about the campaign ahead leading up to the November election.

As thousands of Red Raiders are return to campus, we catch up with Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec to discuss the new semester and next legislative session in Austin.

While we’re on the topic of Texas Tech University, we spoke to some students about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan that was recently announced.



Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

Segment 1: Interview with Democratic candidate for Texas Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier

Segment 2: Interview with Texas Tech University President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec

Segment 3: Texas Tech students speak on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan