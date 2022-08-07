LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Thousand of U.S. veterans in our area will now benefit from the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act after they were exposed to toxins while fighting over seas. However, it wasn’t until they had to fight Congress here at home. We’ll talk with one of the leaders of the Lubbock VFD Post 2466 on how they got the care they needed.

The 134 PAC says they believe in a Democratic future for rural Texas. We’ll talk with former congressional candidate Jon Mark Hogg on his work, fighting to restore Democrats’ influence in West Texas.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

