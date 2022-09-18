LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) rolled his way through Lubbock this past week to make the case he’s the better candidate to handle property taxes, public education and the power grid. We sat down with Mr. Patrick during his stop at the American Windmill Museum.

Statewide candidates, like the lieutenant governor, are especially focused on West Texas this year. Jeremy Wallace, a veteran political reporter with the Houston Chronicle, has been all over Texas covering campaigns. He says our votes might just make all the difference this November. We’ll spend five good minutes with Mr. Wallace.

The Lubbock City Council adopted an amended budget and a new property tax value at a special session this past week. We take a closer look on this week’s broadcast.

Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and EverythingLubbock.com. It airs Sundays on KAMC.

You can watch segments of this week’s broadcast in the video players below.

Segment 1: Interview with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R):

Segment 2: Interview with Jeremy Wallace, a political report with the Houston Chronicle

Segment 3: Lubbock City Council approves amended budget and a new property tax rate