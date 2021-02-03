Talkington Boys & Girls Club to host food distribution event on Saturday, Feb. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Save the Children and the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock

Local nonprofit Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock is distributing boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and dairy products in Lubbock as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box program. Families and individuals from Lubbock County are invited to participate in a drive-up distribution event from noon to 2:00 PM at Talkington Boys & Girls Club at 2603 Kewanee on Saturday, February 6th.

“We know that coronavirus continues to have significant, detrimental impacts on children and families across America, particularly those who depend on school for meals. Save the Children is proud to be part of the solution to ensure fresh food reaches rural communities,” said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs and Advocacy at Save the Children. “So often we hear of parents going without to ensure their kids have the food they need to grow healthy and strong. By coordinating distribution efforts in Lubbock County, we’re hopeful we can help curb hunger for kids and adults alike.”

This is a great opportunity for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock with the help of Save the Children to benefit not only our members and their families at our Clubs but families within our community. We have some wonderful volunteer’s from Frenship ISD and many other community volunteers in order to make this distribution happen. We couldn’t do this without their help.

As part of Save the Children’s coronavirus response efforts in the United States, the nonprofit has helped prepare and deliver more than 8 million meals across rural America since March.

