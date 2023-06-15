LUBBOCK, Texas — Shawnda King, who was named on May 11 as the new principal of the Talking School for Young Women Leaders, spoke in protest Thursday morning to the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees.

The agenda included an item for “Termination of Contract of a Principal.” King said terminating her was completely unfair and called upon the board not to go forward. After her presentation in public, the item was then discussed behind closed doors. No vote was announced publicly after the executive session.

A spokesperson for LISD said no details would be provided on a personnel matter. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LISD to offer comment and an update will be provided if needed. EverythingLubbock.com will also make an open records request to confirm the employment status of King.

Background Before the Meeting

On June 5, roughly three weeks after she was hired, an email to staff and parents said King would not be the new principal. In the meeting, she disclosed the reason.

King did not have a state certification to be a principal. However, she also said the Lubbock ISD HR department knew that information in advance.

“I logged into Lubbock ISD online portal and completed the application process. I never clicked that I have my principal certificate nor is it indicated on my resume,” King said during the meeting.

Public records revealed she had two other certificates that became inactive in February but not a principal’s certificate.

She said after her hiring was announced, but before the issue came to the school board on Thursday, she was given a July 1 deadline to get her certification. But instead, on June 1, the deadline was rescinded, she said, and she was told to immediately resign or be terminated.

Making Her Case

She chose not to resign but to make her case to the school board, saying in part, “I’m courageous in the presence of fear, but most importantly my God goes before me and that’s who I trust.”

“Lubbock ISD loved me,” King said of her hiring. “I was trending on Facebook. My name was celebrated in Lubbock, Texas and surrounding cities. I was of high value until it was learned through an anonymous phone call — not the [proper HR] system — that I did not have my principal certification.”

King said she went from valued to not having any value and facing the prosect of not having a job.

“I was now a liability without value, and the goal was for my contract to be void and for me to be terminated,” she told the board.

Family members one-by-one, spoke up in support of King.

Once EverythingLubbock.com receives a response to our open records request, we will provide updates.

