LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Talkington School for Young Women Leaders ranks No. 18 in the ‘Top 20 High Schools in Texas,’ according to U.S. News.

In 2022, the school ranked No. 126 nationally. According to U.S. News, the rankings are based on state-required test performance and preparation.

According to the scorecard provided, 100% of students at the school took at least one AP exam, with 79% passing at least one.

Talkington School for Young Women Leaders has a 100% graduation rate.

Among other rankings, the school was No. 1 in Lubbock Independent School District high schools and No. 30 in magnet high schools.