LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty students from Margaret Talkington School for Young Women recently became published authors after participating in a program introduced to them by one of their own.

WRiTE BRAiN BOOKS was introduced to the students of Talkington by Alex Brock, who graduated from Talkington in 2023. Alex said she first learned about the program about five years before when preparing for Bat Mitzvah.

Alex said the program was a perfect fit for her because she “has always loved books.”

“I love reading and writing. My mom found WRiTE BRAiN BOOKS … she told me kind of how it worked, and I was like, ‘That is a really good idea,” Alex said. We … decided that Talkington would actually be the best place because it’s all about women’s empowerment and helping our fellow sisters and community.”

Alex wanted to pass the opportunity along to her schoolmates, so in lieu of Bat Mitzvah gifts, she asked for donations to help fund the project in the future.

The project works in the way that WRiTE BRAiN BOOKS provides the pictures, and the girls write the story.

“I told them about ‘Hey, y’all, if y’all want to become published authors, you’ll write this and then give it to us. And then we’ll give it back to you,” Alex said

Camille Powell, a Talkington Junior, said the program was a great fit for her because she’s loved writing since she was little.

“I also just write on the side of my own because I’ve always wanted to publish a book at least. And I still want to publish a full-on chapter book kind of situation. It’s just been something I’ve loved my whole life,” Camille explained.

Seventh grader Emily Spinhirne said she thought it was really cool to do something she hadn’t tried before.

“I think it was really fun was a good opportunity to go into different places that I didn’t think of trying before,” Emily said