PLAINVIEW, Texas — Forty-nine students from Lubbock ISD’s Talkington School for Young Women Leaders participated in the annual Talkington Piano Day at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview on Monday.

According to a press release from WBU, the event offered face-to-face instruction with professors as well as a chance to explore opportunities available through the university’s School of Creative Arts.

WBU said the annual event included campus tours and a luncheon in addition to the mini-skills sessions with faculty members.

“We have young ladies from the piano program at Talkington School for Young Women Leaders that come annually to work with Dr. (Richard) Fountain and I,” explained Dr. Kennith Freeman, Assistant Professor of Collaborative Piano in the press release. “They are from eighth grade to 12th grade, and we are working on piano technique, practice skills, how to make the rhythm better, and everything in between, as well as telling them about the music program here at Wayland.”

The university said most students are already familiar with Fountain and Freeman through the university’s collaborative piano initiatives with Talkington. In addition to conducting piano lab sessions at the Lubbock school, some students receive private instruction from the professors through Steinway Spirio | r high-resolution player piano technology used by Wayland and Talkington.

Joshua Harris, a 2006 WBU graduate, directs the piano program at Talkington and brings his students to his alma mater.

“We started this several years ago,” Harris said in the press release. “This is very valuable because it gives the students an opportunity to get some advice from someone other than me.”