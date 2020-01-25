TAME Lubbock Divisional STEM Competition at Texas Tech on Jan. 27

(Photo provided by the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) 2020 Lubbock Divisional STEM Competition

WHEN:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday (Jan. 27)

WHERE:

Red Raider Ballroom, Student Union Building

EVENT:

More than 280 middle and high school students from Lubbock and the surrounding areas will participate in a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competition at Texas Tech University. The TAME 2020 Lubbock Divisional STEM Competition is hosted by College Connect, part of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, in partnership with the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and Texas Tech University Interscholastic League.

The participating schools represent Lubbock’s Atkins Middle School, Irons Middle School, Mackenzie Middle School, Smylie Wilson Middle School and Monterey High School; New Home, Roosevelt and Snyder Independent School Districts; and Shallowater’s T-STEM Academy.

The competition begins with a written mathematics and science exam in the morning, followed by lunch. After lunch, participants will break into groups for the Engineering Design Challenge. The purpose of the challenge is to create an engineering project that focuses on design principles, teamwork and structural and environmental engineering. The designs will be tested and judged, and the winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the end of the day.

Members of the media and the Texas Tech community are encouraged to attend the design challenge and the awards ceremony.

(News release from Texas Tech University)