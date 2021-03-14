TAMFS: Whiteface Volunteer Fire Department’s new brush truck ready to work

WHITEFACE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas A&M Forest Service:

Whiteface Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new brush truck with the help of a cost share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. The new truck is replacing a 1994 model that had less response capability.

“We made several calls with this new truck and even responded in mutual aid to a house fire in Morton and it met and exceeded our expectations,” said Whiteface VFD President/Training Captain Jay Kelley. “It is very beneficial to the community for the department to have such a dependable apparatus with improvements that include a larger water tank, foam capability and better scene lighting.”

According to Kelley, when Whiteface Vounteer Fire Department acts in mutual aid, their response area doubles to 750-square-miles making the addition of this truck even more valuable to the department and community. Last year they had 81 emergency calls, 12 rescues and two house fires.

“Whiteface VFD is currently in one of the driest parts of the Lubbock Region and this truck increases the department’s capacity for a quick attack on the grass lands in the area,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Paige Purvis.

Whiteface Volunteer Fire Department has been serving their community since 1965.

“The department wishes to thank the community for their support,” said Kelley. “They have always been behind us 100 percent and because of our commitment to our community we had the truck painted blue and white, our high school colors and added the school mascot, the antelope to our department decal.”

Currently there is open enrollment for volunteers who would like to commit time to training and response. Whiteface VFD also has an Explorer Program that introduces major aspects of the fire service to young adults. To apply, come to a meeting on either the first, third or fifth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m. at 105 West 2nd street in Whiteface.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training. For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.

(Photo provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service)

(Photo provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service)

(Photo provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service)

