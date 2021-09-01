Tanker truck left scene after deadly hit-and-run in Dawson Co., DPS said

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday fatal hit-and-run crash.

“On August 31, 2021 at approximately 6:42 AM a fatal hit and run crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 349 and FM 2051 in Dawson County,” a DPS release said.

According to the release, a witness said a truck towing a tanker trailer left the scene after the collision.

Anyone with information about this crash, is urged to contact Sgt. Oscar Villarreal by phone at 432-498-2174, email: Oscar.villarreal@dps.texas.gov or you can submit an anonymous tip through crime stoppers. 432-333-TIPS (8477).

DPS corrected the address, so the article has been updated with the accurate address.