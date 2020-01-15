Tanner Rodrigues life-threatening bacteria identified, he is improving

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas – Tanner Rodrigues, whose story went locally viral on Tuesday, is improving according to his mom. A bacterial infection caused him to be gravely ill.

His mom said Wednesday morning that doctors found where the bacteria is coming from — his gums.

His mom says as soon as a room opens up at Baylor Hosptial he will be flown out to have surgery.

His liver is responding to the antibiotics and is showing normal numbers again. His heart has stayed steady for the past 12 hours, as of Wednesday morning. He will still need surgery for his heart valves.

