TAPPS pushes athletic calendar back, activities can resume in September

TEXAS — The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced Friday that it is pushing its athletic schedule back.

TAPPS made the announcement in a meeting, and set tentative dates for when activities can return.

Strength and conditioning can begin on September 8, individual practices can happen starting on September 14 and tournaments and meets can return on September 21. The first football games can be played on September 28.

The UIL is rumored to have a meeting on Monday to decide the fate of its athletic season, according to Texas High School Football’s official website.