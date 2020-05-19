Tattoo, massage parlors re-opening in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tattoo parlors which have been closed since mid-March, are allowed to reopen should they follow the proper health care guidelines. Governor Greg Abbott included procedures for all personal care services including massage, piercing, and waxing.

“It’s definitely about time, people forget that we are some of the most sanitation-focused businesses in field,” said Jessica Mendoza, co-owner of The Brand, a tattoo parlor.

Local businesses said the change is welcome not only for their own businesses, but for their customers. Many of which have been sporting half-completed tattoos since the quarantine, and others needing maintenance.

“I think it’s pretty safe to get done, I mean if you are going to have all these people out at Walmart, and there’s only one person at a tattoo parlor than I think you’re good,” said Tony Gonzalez, who has an uncompleted tattoo. “As long as they are following the rules, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

All individuals are encouraged to adopt additional protocols such as required face masks, scheduling only appointments, and taking temperatures at the door. However, this will be up to each business to enforce the rules.

“We want to be back, but it’s also important to follow the rules, which will be, for us, a cake walk,” said Mendoza. “We need to make a living, we need to pay our bills, but we also respect the Governor’s decisions.”