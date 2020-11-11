Tax Assessor-Collector Office in Slaton closed for remodeling, Nov. 17-29

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector Office:

The Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector office in Slaton will be closed to the public November 17-29, 2020.

In order to better serve our customers the Slaton office will be closed to remodel our facilities and will reopen to the public on November 30, 2020.



We recommend customers utilize our wait from home service by making an appointment online

(www.lubbockcounty.gov) search Tax under the Departments drop down) and choose either:

Main Tax – the downtown Main office, 916 Main Street Suite 102 in Lubbock or text 432-741-3535

CityBank Tax location requires an appointment and a mask– located inside City Bank Branch, closed daily 11am-12pm, 5219 City Bank Parkway in Lubbock

You may contact us for the latest information:

Email: taxoffice@lubbockcounty.gov

Phone 806-775-1344 (phone calls will be returned during normal business hours)

Facebook @Lubbock County Tax Office

Twitter @Lubbock_Tax

On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov, search ‘Tax’ under the Departments heading

We eagerly anticipate re-opening with new services and improved facilities for Lubbock County residents.



Ronnie Keister

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

