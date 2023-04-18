LUBBOCK, Texas — Tax season has come and gone, but there were some changes this year as far as refund amounts and deductions, and credits.

Bookkeeper and owner of Lonestar Bookkeeping and Tax Services, Laura Gonzalez, said the day of the deadline is the busiest day of the year for her.

“If they come in now wanting to file their returns, whether it’s a refund or a tax liability, we only give them the option to file the extension because there’s no way, we’ve got a line of returns that need to be processed,” Gonzalez said.

This year, Gonzalez said deductions and credits have changed since the end of the pandemic.

“They’re not giving us many tax breaks as they have in the past or as much as we did the last two years with COVID, which really spoiled the last two years with those tax credits and stimulus payments,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said there were also more people filing online this year, however, those filing online may miss opportunities to save money.

“If you’re a homeowner, you can deduct the interest on your mortgage, you can deduct the property taxes off of that, you can also deduct your vehicle registration and the taxes paid on that, so there’s a lot of deductions that they’re not aware of,” Gonzalez said.

There were many changes in deductions, such as a new clean energy efficient deduction, for those who drive energy-efficient cars.

“The energy-efficient program, you get a bigger tax deduction, a bigger tax break on that, and that’s that, I’ve seen a big difference as far as liability versus getting actual refund back,” Gonzalez said.

Those who are self-employed and small business owners have taken the biggest hits in credits and deductions, however, Gonzalez said there was leniency for those self-employed.

Gonzalez said those who are self-employed and business owners should keep up with what they spend to get reimbursed in returns.

“Keeping track of the mileage is a nuisance throughout the year, but it really pays off at the end, and keeping those books in order really pays off,” Gonzalez said.

The deadline to file was at midnight.