LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock approved raising property taxes but lowering storm water fees Tuesday in a city council meeting.

The city approved a budget of $968.9 million, which is a decrease from the previous year 6.6%.

The property tax rate went from 47.6762 cents per $100 in the previous year to 48.0164. The combination of a higher rate, higher taxable values and new construction all added up to an 11% increase in property tax revenue for the city.

More specifically, public records said, “This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $11,825,277 or 11.33%, and of that amount, $3,821,120 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.”

City Councilman, Mark McBrayer, was the only council member to vote against the increase. McBrayer said despite their disagreements, they are on the right path.

“Public safety is at the top of a list of everything we’ve got increases for road maintenance, street maintenance, which is also very important,” McBrayer said. “It’s a good budget, I felt like there were some ways in which we could save some money. But I didn’t get much support on that, and that’s fine.”

City councilwoman, Christy Martinez-Garcia, voted in favor of the new tax rate, hoping more money will lead to better resources for the city.

“We all had to make some sacrifices for the greater good of the city and no doubt today we also made sure that the public recognizes how important it is that we advocate for public safety for our employees, and we want them to know that we value them,” said Martinez-Garcia.

Martinez-Garcia said they encourage residents to contact city council and attend meetings to provide public input.

Lubbock resident, Burley Owen, spoke at the meeting against the increase.

“I just concerned that if the citizens are having to bite the bullet, that the city should also bite the bullet,” Owen said.

Solid waste will go up $1 per month for residential customers.

If homeowners were looking for good news, the storm water rates will go down 8.3% for all ratepayers. The rates will be $6.70 per month for Tier 1, $10.25 for Tier 2, $12.97 for Tier 3 and 19.46 for Tier 4.

A second and final reading of the taxes, fees and budget are required this month before they become official.