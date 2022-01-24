Taysha Williams named senior director for Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Innovation Hub and Research Park announced today (Jan. 24) the selection of Taysha Williams as its new senior director.

For the past five years, Williams has supported innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech as a program director at the Innovation Hub. As part of her new role, Williams will be responsible for the overall management of Innovation Hub programming and providing leadership to program staff. This includes directing programs, activities and services for the benefit of the tenants, members, students, faculty and community members who engage with the Innovation Hub. Williams will strengthen and grow programs, topics and resources tailored to the needs of emerging and experienced interdisciplinary startup teams, while also helping to expand the innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the region.

Williams will support Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship, in further developing the 501(c)(3) Texas Tech Research Park initiative.

“Taysha strives for excellence in supporting our entrepreneurs at the Innovation Hub,” Gramm said. “She has led Red Raider Startup, Red Raider Idea Competition, Hub Camp business plan workshops, and the iLaunch Business Plan Competition, making all of these programs integral to the innovation ecosystem in West Texas.”

Williams, with her colleagues, also supports the Innovate Texas Tech (iTTU) Mentor Program and the Texas Tech Accelerator and helps lead cross-departmental collaboration to host the Discoveries to Impact Conference that is attended by over 1,000 people annually.

Williams earned her master’s degree in public administration from Texas Tech in December 2021 and has several years of experience in managing nonprofit organizations prior to her role at the Innovation Hub. This spring, she will be working with Gramm on the Texas Tech Accelerator’s new Social Innovation Challenge that encourages entrepreneurs with new or existing ventures who wish to generate social impact to apply and compete for mentorship, startup development and a $25,000 grant.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)