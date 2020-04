PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview / Hale County Health Department has received three new confirmed case, for a total of fifteen cases including seven recoveries and two deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hale County as of Sunday, April 19th at 5:00 p.m. in Hale County.

First Case: The first confirmed case in Hale County was reported on March 24th. An adult male, age range 21-40, has recovered. His transmission type was Out of County.

Second Case: The adult female (age range 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.

Third Case: The adult female (age range 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.

Fourth Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.

Fifth Case: The adult male (age range 60+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside of County and he has recovered.