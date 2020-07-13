TCDA: Vega was ‘true family man’ with a ‘big smile’

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Chief Deputies Association is mourning the loss of their former leader, Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega.

“He was such a precious person and he always had a smile” said Cheryl Martin, current president of the TCDA.

Vega passed away on July 11 after a nearly three-week-long battle with COVID-19.

“We were all surprised when we heard he didn’t make it,” said Martin.

Vega, who was elected Lynn County Sheriff in 2016, also served as the organization’s president from 2016 to 2017. He secured the Republican nomination in the March 2020 primary to be on the November ballot.

“He always positive and I don’t know how we’re gonna make it without him,” said Martin.

It was not announced who will replace Vega on the ballot.