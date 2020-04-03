TDCJ confirms COVID-19 case in nurse at Smith Unit in Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed in a release Friday that a nurse assigned to the Preston E. Smith Unit in Lamesa tested positive for COVID-19.

The 56-year-old nurse is recovering in self-quarantine at home, according to TDCJ.

TDCJ said the nurse worked last worked March 29, the same day she was seen by a doctor and tested for coronavirus.

Read the full release by TDCJ below:

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is constantly receiving updated information regarding testing and results of offenders, agency and contract employees as well as medical partners. Today there have been five new cases confirmed four employee/contractors and one offender.

A Correctional Officer at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The 41-year-old worked at the facility on Thursday March 26, 2020. The officer was tested on April 2, 2020 and is at home in good condition in self-quarantine.



A 51 year old maintenance supervisor working at the Robertson Unit who was tested on March 31, 2020 has now tested positive. The employee was last at work Monday, March 30, 2020, and is recovering in self-quarantine at home.



A Nurse employed by Texas Tech assigned to the Smith Unit in Lamesa has tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year-old last worked Sunday, March 29, 2020, was seen by a doctor and tested the same day. The nurse is recovering in self-quarantine at home.



A Substance Abuse counselor employed by Management and Training Corporation (MTC) working at the Jester Complex in Richmond has tested positive. This is the third positive test in a counselor at Jester. The 61 year old employee was tested by a physician on Monday, March 30, 2020 and remains in self-quarantine.



An offender at the Woodman State Jail in Gatesville has tested positive for COVID-19. The offender was suffering from shortness of breath yesterday (April 2, 2020) and was taken to an outside hospital. The offender placed in medical isolation and was tested at the hospital. The test returned positive.

In all there have been 18 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 4 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency is taking appropriate action to mitigate the potential exposure to others including following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for management of COVID-19 in correctional facilities.

As TDCJ learns of new positive tests, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus.