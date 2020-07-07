TDCJ confirms employee died from COVID-19

SNYDER, Texas– On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed an employee at the Daniel Unit in Snyder died due to COVID-19.

Correctional Officer V Kenneth Harbin, 60, had more than 30 years of service with TDCJ, according to a release from TDCJ. After Harbin tested positive for COVID-19, he remained at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock since June 28.

The release states although Harbin was showing signs of improvement, he took an unexpected, rapid turn for the worst and died on the morning of July 4.

TDCJ said they were mourning the loss of Harbin.

TDCJ has had nine employees die in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is grieving the loss of an employee that is connected to the COVID-19 virus.

60-year-old Correctional Officer V Kenneth Harbin had more than 30 years of service with TDCJ and he was assigned to the Daniel Unit in Snyder. After testing positive for COVID-19, Harbin had been being treated at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock since June 28, 2020. He was showing signs of improvement, but Officer Harbin took an unexpected rapid turn for the worse and died the morning of July 4th.

“Every death of one of our own is a tragic loss, said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “The thoughts and prayers of his family in gray are with Officer Harbin’s loved ones and friends. He will not be forgotten.”

“Officer Harbin was a great Correctional Officer and a better friend. He was always had a smile or a joke to make the day better! He always uplifted those around him and would take time out of his day to make sure you were ok,” said Daniel Unit Senior Warden Michael Britt. “He was a selfless person and gave all he could to those he loved.”

