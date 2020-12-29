TDCJ Montford Unit officer dies due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed on its social media that an employee at the Montford Unit died due to COVID-19.

Officer V Joe Landin, 54, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a Lubbock hospital on December 14, according to TDCJ. He spent several days in the ICU before he passed on December 28.

Landin had 25 years of service with TDCJ and was assigned to the Montford Unit in Lubbock.

He leaves behind two sons, two daughters and seven grandchildren, according to TDCJ.

Read the full statement from TDCJ below:

COVID-19 TDCJ Update

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Officer Landin leaves behind 2 sons,2 daughters and 7 grandchildren.

“Joe Landin had heart and dedication that were unmatched in TDCJ,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “His first thought was always how best to serve. The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with the Landin family now. Officer Landin will always be remembered.”

“Going above and beyond was second nature to Joe Landin,” said Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin. “An example of duty before self, he volunteered to go to the Beaumont area responding to the 2005 hurricanes and again in 2020. His companionship, sincerity and his empathy for others as well as his dedication to his children made him a pleasure to be around. He was greatly loved, respected and will be missed by all that knew him.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had thirty employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.