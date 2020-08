AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 562,559 confirmed total coronavirus cases within the state.

The number of daily new cases was 4,923 as of Thursday afternoon with 234 newly reported fatalities.

TDSHS estimated there to be nearly 431,960 recoveries, along with an estimated 119,806 active cases.

The total number of fatalities within Texas from coronavirus complications was 10,793, according to TDSHS.