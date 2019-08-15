TEA releases grades for Texas School Districts

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released grades for the 2018-2019 school year Thursday morning.

According to the TEA website, school districts are graded based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.

Lubbock ISD scored an overall B. Lubbock-Cooper ISD also scored a B overall and Frenship ISD scored an A.

More specifically, Lubbock ISD’s overall rating was 86. In the three categories, student achievement is an 80 out of 100, school progress is 88 and closing the gaps grade is 81 out of 100. The overall grade is a nine point increase from last year, which was 77.

‘Student Achievement’ indicates how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year. ‘School Progress’ shows how students perform over time and how growth compares to similar schools. ‘Closing the Gap’ shows how well different populations of students are performing in a district.

Among the best rated schools in the region, Jayton-Girard ISD scored an overall grade of an A at 97. Among the worst is Wilson ISD with a D at 67. The grade is a six point drop from the 2017-18 school year from 73.

ABERNATHY ISD A

AMHERST ISD B

ANTON ISD B

BORDEN COUNTY ISD A

BROWNFIELD ISD C

COTTON CENTER ISD B

CROSBYTON CISD B

DAWSON ISD C

DENVER CITY ISD B

FLOYDADA ISD B

FRENSHIP ISD A

GUTHRIE CSD A

WHITHARRAL ISD A

HALE CENTER ISD B

IDALOU ISD A

JAYTON-GIRARD ISD A

KLONDIKE ISD A

LAMESA ISD B

LEVELLAND ISD B

LITTLEFIELD ISD A

LOCKNEY ISD B

LOOP ISD B

LORENZO ISD B

LUBBOCK ISD B

LUBBOCK-COOPER ISD B

MEADOWN ISD B

MORTON ISD C

MOTLEY COUNTY ISD A

MULESHOE ISD B

NEW DEAL ISD B

NEW HOME ISD A

O’DONNELL ISD B

OLTON ISD B

PADUCAH ISD B

PATTON SPRINGS ISD B

PETERSBURG ISD A

PLAINS ISD B

PLAINVIEW ISD B

POST ISD B

RALLS ISD B

RISE ACADEMY A

ROOSEVELT ISD B

ROPES ISD B

SANDS CISD A

SEAGRAVES ISD C

SEMINOLE ISD B

SHALLOWATER ISD A

SLATON ISD B

SMYER ISD B

SNYDER C

SOUTH PLAINS ACADEMY CHARTER A

SOUTHLAND ISD B

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH ISD B

SPUR ISD B

SUDAN ISD A

SUNDOWN ISD A

TAHOKA ISD A

WELLMAN-UNION CISD A

WHITEFACE CISD B

WHITHARRAL A

WILSON ISD D