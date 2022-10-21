O’DONNELL, Texas — A federal complaint accused an O’Donnell ISD teacher, Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 27, of sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old student. OISD made a statement Friday, two days after Bueno was taken into custody.

The complaint, written by an FBI agent, said the sheriff’s office in Lynn County obtained phone from the girl’s father after he discovered sexually explicit messages.

“Tell me what color panties you’re wearing,” one message said. “I’m a perv like that… ”

The complaint said Bueno took images of himself exposed and in one case masturbating. The sexually explicit messages started in September, according to court records. Bueno was interviewed by law enforcement.

“Bueno admitted he requested [the victim] send him images of herself and admitted to sending a sexually explicit image … [to her],” the complaint said. It also said Bueno was clear that he knew she was 14 years old.

The complaint accused Bueno of Enticement and Attempted Enticement of a Minor. Bueno remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.