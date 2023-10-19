LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 12th annual Teachers on the Rise program.

The winners from September are Derek Drube of Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary (Lubbock- Cooper ISD), Christian Shute of Slaton Junior High School (Slaton ISD) and Lane Baker of LISD AgriStem Center (Lubbock Independent School District).

The program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining how their teachers have gone above and beyond their duties and why they deserve special recognition.

Winning teachers receive $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. The students who nominated a winning teacher receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher, click here.